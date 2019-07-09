

CTV Montreal Staff





Search crews located a body Tuesday morning of a man who tried to swim across Lac Cherie in Vaudreuil-Dorion.

Three men tried to cross the lake, which used to be a quarry, at 7:30 p.m. Monday and while two made it across, one did not.

The Sureté du Quebec along with local firefighters searched the lake until darkness set in Monday, and resumed their search Tuesday.

SQ divers located the body around 10:00 a.m. in the private lake located near Des Ormes Rd. and identified it as the missing man.

The SQ said that the two young men who made it across the lake were taken to hospital to be treated for shock.

There have been more than 30 drownings so far this year in Quebec.