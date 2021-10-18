A firefighter from the Montreal Fire Department (SSIM) remains unaccounted for Monday morning after going under the water of the St. Lawrence River the day before, in Montreal, while rescuing the occupants of a small boat in distress.

Several emergency services were mobilized before dawn to try to locate the firefighter. Teams from the La Prairie, Longueuil, Varennes and Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu fire departments were working alongside their Montreal counterparts, as were water patrol officers from the Montreal Police Department (SPVM).

Helicopter searches were also to be conducted at daybreak, over the river and the shoreline.

According to information transmitted early in the night by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), a boat carrying four Montreal firefighters went to the rescue of two people aboard another boat that was in distress in the Lachine Rapids sector, in the LaSalle borough, at approximately 7:10 p.m. on Sunday.

The two people were rescued, but for some reason, the firefighters' boat capsized.

Three of them were rescued and transported to hospital, as were the two victims, but the fourth firefighter could not be located.