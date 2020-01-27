MONTREAL -- The search continues to find the final two snowmobilers still missing in Lac-Saint-Jean.

Two other bodies were recovered on Sunday, more than three kilometres from the initial search point. The Sûreté du Québec said it does not plan to abandon the search for the moment, despite the growing scale of the challenge.

Eight men from France and their Quebec guide left on snowmobiling an expedition last Tuesday.

Only three of them were found alive.