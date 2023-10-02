Montreal

    • Search continues for child who fell into Saint-Maurice river

    Surete du Quebec search boat - FILE PHOTO Surete du Quebec search boat - FILE PHOTO

    The search continues on Monday for a 5-year-old child who fell into the Saint-Maurice River in the Mauricie region on Sunday evening while playing along the river with his brother.

    The two brothers, aged under 10, were playing by the water near Zéphirin-Doucet Street in Grandes-Piles when the younger of the two fell into the river in an area with little current, according to police.

    A search for him began immediately, involving firefighters, patrol officers and the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) helicopter.

    Citizens who volunteered to help also joined the search.

    Despite this, the first night's search was unsuccessful.

    On Monday morning, operations resumed in earnest.

    Divers are expected to arrive on the scene during the day, as are watercraft patrolling the river.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 2, 2023. 

