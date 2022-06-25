Search continues after man falls in Quebec river and disappears

Search continues after man falls in Quebec river and disappears

The Sureté du Quebec was searching Lac St. Louis on Wednesday July 18, 2018 for a pair of missing fishermen (CTV Montreal/JL Boulch) The Sureté du Quebec was searching Lac St. Louis on Wednesday July 18, 2018 for a pair of missing fishermen (CTV Montreal/JL Boulch)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon