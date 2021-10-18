Montreal fire chief Richard Liebmann confirmed Monday morning that search and rescue crews have spotted the missing firefighter in the Saint Lawrence River among the wreckage of the boat that sunk.

The firefighter from the Montreal Fire Department (SSIM) went under the water of the St. Lawrence River on Sunday, in Montreal, while rescuing the occupants of a small boat in distress.

Crews used a camera to confirm that the firefighter is trapped under the boat.

Liebmann said the retrieval of his colleague will be exceedingly difficult due to the rapid currents in the Lachine Rapids. It is, he said, too dangerous to send divers into the fast moving water.

Several emergency services were mobilized before dawn to try to locate the firefighter. Teams from the La Prairie, Longueuil, Varennes and Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu fire departments were working alongside their Montreal counterparts, as were water patrol officers from the Montreal Police Department (SPVM).

In addition, search and rescue teams from the Canadian Armed Forces assisted in the search.

Helicopter searches were also to be conducted at daybreak, over the river and the shoreline.

According to information transmitted early in the night by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), a boat carrying four Montreal firefighters went to the rescue of two people aboard another boat that was in distress in the Lachine Rapids sector, in the LaSalle borough, at approximately 7:10 p.m. on Sunday.

The two people were rescued, but for some reason, the firefighters' boat capsized.

"So the people that they rescued, they went in the water, along with the firefighters," said Longueuil Fire Division Chief Stéphane Difruscia on Sunday night. "But now, all those people are accounted for, except for one firefighter."

Three of them were rescued and transported to hospital, as were the two victims.

REMINDER OF SACRIFICE

Hearing news that a member of emergency services fell in the line of duty prompted outpourings of support across the province.

Montreal mayoral candidate Valerie Plante said it was a sad reminder that first responders are putting their lives on the line for the community's protection.

"As the search continues, I would like to thank the SPVM, the and, of course, the SQ, Canadian forces and Montreal firefighters, who participate in the operations," she wrote on Twitter.

Alors que les recherches se poursuivent, je tiens à remercier le @SPVM, la @sureteduquebec et les @ForcesCanada, et évidemment le SIM, qui participent aux opérations. 2/2 #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) October 18, 2021