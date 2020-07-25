MONTREAL -- A 12-year-old boy was struck by a seaplane while kayaking in Grand-Remous, north of Maniwaki in the Outaouasi region on Saturday afternoon.

The accident happened around 4 p.m. in the Baskatong reservoir.

“During a maneuver, the pilot of the plane landed on the lake and didn't see the kayak,” said Surete du Quebec spokesperson Jean-Raphael Drolet.

The boy suffered injuries to his head but Drolet said it was too soon to comment on the severity of the injuries.

The victim was taken to hospital. Another person in the kayak was not injured.