Scoring a GOAL and raising funds for Montreal charities
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, July 2, 2019 1:33PM EDT
Soccer diehards and duffers are taking part in several days of kickarounds at Molson Stadium as part of a fundraiser for the Goal Initiatives Foundation.
The event on July 6 and 7 includes wellness clinics and will be featuring the finals of the FIFA World Cup on big screens.
"It's two days, it's getting bigger." said founder Paul Desbaillets.
"It's getting the communities together and people together and I think that's why it's growing."
The soccerfest will benefit Dans la Rue, Montreal Community Cares, and Share the Warmth.
