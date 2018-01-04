Schubert and Schumann : Contrasts and Contradictions
Published Thursday, January 4, 2018 1:42PM EST
Schubert and Schumann : Contrasts and Contradictions withMarina Thibeault (viola) and Janelle Fung (piano)
Date: Friday January 19
Time: 7:30 pm
Address: Union Church, 24 Maple Ave., Ste Anne-de-Bellevue
Description of the event:
The Lakeshore Chamber Music Society presents is proud to start the new year with these accomplished musicians .
$20 - adults;
$15 - seniors (60+) and students;
FREE - under 16.
Organization: The Lakeshore Chamber Music Society
contact names and phone numbers:
Heather Roberton 514-697-8015
Valerie Fortin 514-695-0497
