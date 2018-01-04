Schubert and Schumann : Contrasts and Contradictions withMarina Thibeault (viola) and Janelle Fung (piano)

Date: Friday January 19

Time: 7:30 pm

Address: Union Church, 24 Maple Ave., Ste Anne-de-Bellevue

Description of the event:

The Lakeshore Chamber Music Society presents is proud to start the new year with these accomplished musicians .

$20 - adults;

$15 - seniors (60+) and students;

FREE - under 16.

Organization: The Lakeshore Chamber Music Society

contact names and phone numbers:

Heather Roberton 514-697-8015

Valerie Fortin 514-695-0497