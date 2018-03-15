

CTV Montreal





Schools are taking another look at how to educate students about the dangers of drinking in the wake of the death of a 14-year-old in Laval earlier this month.

English Montreal School Board dietitian Giuliana di Quinzio spoke to pre-teens at Lauren Hill Junior High School Thursday, warning about energy drinks specifically marketed for them.

“They're very, very high in sugar and the one thing that they have the big difference is the caffeine,” she told them.

Di Quinzio’s job has become more complex following the recent death of Athena Gervais, because, she said, teens need to be warned about the dangerous mixture of alcohol, sugar and caffeine at an earlier age.

“When they mix these drinks with a lot of sugar and alcohol, the sugar actually masks the taste of alcohol so it makes it easier to consume more of it,” she said.

“My goal is to teach them how to read what they eat, what ingredients are in these products, so you're making better choices as teens, because you are becoming more independent.”

Teaching the dangers of these drinks isn't easy, though, because teenagers like to take risks.

“With teens it doesn't always work, so if you give them the knowledge and the information and the science of it, I think education is powerful and hopefully they'll make the right choice,” she said.