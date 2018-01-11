

CTV Montreal





Freezing rain has taken a toll on Quebec roads Thursday morning, resulting in some school closures for students north of Montreal.

Sir Wilfred Laurier School Board has cancelled transportation for all its schools, though daycare remains open and employees are expected to come to work.



Commission scolaire des Samares, commission scolaire des Laurentides and Rotiwennakehte elementary school and Rati:hente high school in Kanehsatake have also announced that their schools are closed.



In most areas, temperatures are just below the freezing mark, causing the recent snow melt to turn to ice. Pedestrians should be especially careful on slippery sidewalks.

Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for the Montreal and surrounding area calling for about 5 millimetres of freezing rain Thursday morning.

Drivers take note: Transport Quebec is reporting some minor crashes as drivers lost control on Highways 20, 40, 13 and more.