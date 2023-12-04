Schools closed, more than 100,000 without electricity as snow falls in Quebec

MONTREAL
    More than 106,000 homes in Quebec are without electricity as Environment Canada reports nearly 25 cm of snow has fallen across the province.

    Montreal is among the hardest hit in terms of snow, and the weather agency predicts another few centimetres could still fall.

    "Snowfall with total amounts of 20 to 30 cm is expected," according to a severe weather alert by Environment Canada. "Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas. Heavy snowfall accumulation may cause tree branches to break."

    According to Hydro-Quebec, the regions with the most outages as of 8:45 a.m. include the Montérégie (47,927) and Estrie (32,733).

    In Montreal, 16,615 homes out of 1,089,025 are without power.

    The snowfall is expected to stop by the end of the day Monday.

    The weather for the rest of the week is expected to be sunny but cold.

    SCHOOL CLOSURES

    • Eastern Townships School Board (all schools and centres, no daycare)
    • Centre académique Fournier (elementary and high school)
    • École de l'Archipel (no daycare)
    • École Gabrielle-Roy (no daycare)
    • École Marie-Anne
    • École Notre-Dame-de-l'Assomption (no daycare)
    • École de la Rive (no daycare)
    • École Saint-Jean-Baptiste (no daycare)
    • Formation générale aux adultes, édifice d'Abbotsford
    • Formation générale aux adultes, édifice Châteauguay
    • Joliette Elementary and High School (daycare is open)
    • Rawdon Elementary School (daycare is open)
    • Rotiwennakehte elementary
    • Ratihen:te high school
    • Vanguard School

