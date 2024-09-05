School transport: CSN calls for fundamental problem to be resolved

The CSN (Confédération des syndicats nationaux) is calling for a resolution to ongoing issues with school transportation. They are currently experiencing another labour conflict, similar to last year, with a different private transport company.

During a press conference in Montreal on Thursday, the Fédération des employés des services publics, part of the CSN, highlighted the poor working conditions for school bus drivers and the many resulting conflicts.

In the 2023-2024 period, the federation engaged in 32 negotiations, with unions authorizing strikes in 30 cases. Out of these, 19 strikes were carried out, according to Josée Dubé, vice-president of the federation.

The Quebec government had provided $130 million in financial aid to private transporters to help with rising fuel costs, support fleet electrification, and improve driver working conditions.

The unions are complaining that insufficient funds from this aid are being used to enhance their members' working conditions.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 05, 2024.