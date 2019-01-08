Following a class-action lawsuit that is forcing school boards to pay back more than $150 million to parents across Quebec, the provincial government is asking the public what fees parents of school children should reasonably be expected to pay.

The lawsuit has affected the schools that services can provide, and has resulted in schools cancelling certain field trips and other activities because they cannot afford to pay for them, and believe the lawsuit's decision means they cannot ask parents to contribute.

With no consensus among boards across Quebec, the provincial government is now asking citizens to provide their opinion about reasonable fees.

It's launched an online consultation that will be available until January 25, 2019.

The Education Ministry hopes to have results quickly enough to table legislation and provide guidance about school fees for the 2019-2020 school year.

Class action lawsuit affected school fees

Daisye Marcil launched the class action lawsuit in 2014 and it was settled with school boards across Quebec agreeing to pay parents more than $150 million.

That amounts to roughly $28 per child per year they were in public elementary or high school from 2008 until 2017.

Marcil said that she should not have to pay for workbooks and other school supplies in addition to the school taxes and extra fees.