The ongoing power failures in Laval and nearby areas forced several school boards to cancel classes on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

More than 100,000 homes and businesses were still without power on Wednesday.

All elementary and high schools and adult education centres at the Commission Scolaire de Laval will be closed on Wednesday. (Some training centres and the head office will be open.)

All schools at the Commission scolaire des Affluents are also closed.

Closures at the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board:

Pierre Elliott Trudeau Elementary

Pinewood Elementary

McCaig Elementary

Rosemere High

Closures at the Commission scolaire de la Seigneurie-des-Mille-Iles:

Alpha

de l'Aquarelle

des Blés-Dorés

de la Renaissance

de la Seigneurie

des Mésanges

des Moissons

des Semailles, du Trait-d'Union

Horizon-Soleil

Jeunes du monde

Le Tandem

Le Sentier

Plateau Saint-Louis

Terre-Soleil

Val-des-Ormes

Lucille-Teasdale

Hubert-Maisonneuve

du Harfang

Polyvalente Sainte-Thérèse

Automobile training centre

Mgr Philippe-Labelle

College Laval and College de l'Assomption are also closed on Wednesday, as is Northstar Academy.