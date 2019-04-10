Featured Video
School closures for Wednesday April 10, 2019
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, April 10, 2019 6:52AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 10, 2019 7:46AM EDT
The ongoing power failures in Laval and nearby areas forced several school boards to cancel classes on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
More than 100,000 homes and businesses were still without power on Wednesday.
All elementary and high schools and adult education centres at the Commission Scolaire de Laval will be closed on Wednesday. (Some training centres and the head office will be open.)
All schools at the Commission scolaire des Affluents are also closed.
Closures at the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board:
- Pierre Elliott Trudeau Elementary
- Pinewood Elementary
- McCaig Elementary
- Rosemere High
Closures at the Commission scolaire de la Seigneurie-des-Mille-Iles:
- Alpha
- de l'Aquarelle
- des Blés-Dorés
- de la Renaissance
- de la Seigneurie
- des Mésanges
- des Moissons
- des Semailles, du Trait-d'Union
- Horizon-Soleil
- Jeunes du monde
- Le Tandem
- Le Sentier
- Plateau Saint-Louis
- Terre-Soleil
- Val-des-Ormes
- Lucille-Teasdale
- Hubert-Maisonneuve
- du Harfang
- Polyvalente Sainte-Thérèse
- Automobile training centre
- Mgr Philippe-Labelle
College Laval and College de l'Assomption are also closed on Wednesday, as is Northstar Academy.
