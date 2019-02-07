Several school boards, mostly on the South Shore of Montreal, have cancelled classes because of the thick layer of ice coating streets.

The following boards and schools are closed:

  • New Frontiers Schol Board
  • Riverside School Board
  • Commission scolaire des Grandes-Seigneuries
  • Commission scolaire Vallée-des-Tisserands
  • Commission scolaire des Hautes-Rivieres
  • College Charles-Lemoyne LSL and VSC
  • Academie internationale Charles-Lemoyne VSC and LSL
  • Marcellin-Champagnat de St-Jean-sur-Richelieu
  • College Heritage de Chateauguay
  • Ecole internationale de Greenfield Park