School closures for Thursday Feb. 7, 2019
Published Thursday, February 7, 2019 6:52AM EST
Several school boards, mostly on the South Shore of Montreal, have cancelled classes because of the thick layer of ice coating streets.
The following boards and schools are closed:
- New Frontiers Schol Board
- Riverside School Board
- Commission scolaire des Grandes-Seigneuries
- Commission scolaire Vallée-des-Tisserands
- Commission scolaire des Hautes-Rivieres
- College Charles-Lemoyne LSL and VSC
- Academie internationale Charles-Lemoyne VSC and LSL
- Marcellin-Champagnat de St-Jean-sur-Richelieu
- College Heritage de Chateauguay
- Ecole internationale de Greenfield Park