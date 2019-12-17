MONTREAL -- A Montreal school is celebrating Hanukkah early by collecting toys for families in need.

Students at Azrieli Talmud Torah school in Cotes-des-Neiges wanted to collect 300 toys before Dec. 22--the first day of Hanukkah.

They've already surpassed their goal.

"I'm happy that all these kids will be able to play with toys during Hanukkah, and they have the chance to play with other kids," said student council member Andrea Cohen.

Donating the toys has helped teach the students about the spirit of giving, according to Michelle Toledano, the school's principal.

"It's really important for our students to not only be thankful for all the things they have but also to learn the value of giving and giving back to our community, so I think for both those reasons it's important to have initiatives like this," she said.

