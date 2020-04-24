MONTREAL -- While Quebec is set to announce a plan for the gradual reopening of classes next week, school bus drivers unions are worried about their members, who are often elderly and therefore more vulnerable to COVID-19.

The Teamsters union, affiliated with the FTQ, which represents 1,500 drivers, reported that a third of them are 60 years old and over.

The CSN’s Fédération des employés des services publics reported that in 2015, the specialized committee on the workforce in the transportation industry stated that 14 per cent of drivers were 65 years and older.

There's a concern that some may therefore be tempted to retire and not return to work.

However, the school bus industry already had a shortage of drivers before the COVID-19 pandemic began. Wages are not very high and drivers work split shifts - in the early morning and late afternoon - factors that are unattractive to many.

The Teamsters union is therefore requesting that the drivers be better protected, with a plexiglass panel.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2020.