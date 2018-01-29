

CTV Montreal





School bus drivers in Montreal are poised to go on strike on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Drivers who work for Transco rejected the latest contract offer from their employer last Tuesday, and notified school boards that they will not work on Tuesday Jan. 30 and Wednesday Jan 31 as a result.

That would affect every school board on the island of Montreal as well as students at College Ste. Anne in Lachine, but every school bus route, since some schools have contracts with two or more companies.

The schools will remain open, and board officials have said students who are late to class will not be penalized.

Elementary schools have also been making arrangements to provide daycare service before and after school for students, but they are encouraging students to carpool, or for parents to arrange playdates after school.

If the strike is cancelled parents will be notified via an email.

Drivers make roughly $20,000 per year and are asking for a two percent pay increase per year.

Transco, a subsidiary of First Student Inc. of Cincinnati, Ohio, is offering a five-year contract with no increase in the first two years, following by three years of pay increases at half the rate of inflation.