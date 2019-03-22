

La Presse canadienne





Adding one hour of extracurricular activity per day to 140 of the province's 700 high schools this year is unfair, the Quebec Federation of School Boards (FCSQ) is arguing, one day after the measure was announced in the provincial budget.

The Legault government announced Thursday that as of September, $21 million will be used to fund the measure in 140 high schools across the province. Within three years, all schools should have access to it.

In an interview with La Presse canadienne on Friday, FCSQ President Alain Fortier said he supports the addition of extracurricular activities, since they develop a student’s feeling of belonging, but adds: “This is not that simple.”

In particular, Fortier said he wonders how the 140 schools will be chosen (“I hope that they will not be randomly selected”) and whether the millions will be used to finance the activities or increase the offerings.

“Are we just going to make it free? Will we achieve the goal of increasing participation?” he asked.

Either way, the FCSQ said the process is unfair.

"Does that mean that 560 schools will not have a penny while the others will share the $21 million? There is something a little unfair in this way of distributing these resources,” said Fortier.

Fortier is urging Education Minister Jean-François Roberge to swiftly get the school boards on board and to send them the money so that they can determine for themselves which schools will take part. He argued that the accountability process should be streamlined.

The FCSQ believes that a lot of work remains to be done on this matter, including solving the logistical issues surrounding school transportation.

“There is certainly a worry about the overtime, if it is after school, for those who have to take the school bus. We cannot wait to see how we will be able to adjust, how we will be able to answer that,” Fortier added.