MONTREAL -- As the Quebec government plans to gradually reopen schools, the Quebec English School Board Association (QESBA) is urging the provincial government to use “clear benchmarks” and base its decisions on recognized international guidelines from the World Health Organization.

“The probable timeline of this illness will change the way we do things in the education network for some time to come,” said President Dan Lamoureux in a news release. “We may not be able, even in the medium term, to return to full class sizes in crowded, bustling schools.”

The QESBA represents over 100,000 students and thousands of staff members across Quebec.

If the application of these types of guidelines allows the gradual reopening of schools in some administrative regions, the QESBA recommends that the following measures be taken: