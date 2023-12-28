MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Scaled-back search continues for missing 4-year-old girl lost in river

    Quebec provincial police are asking the public to report any sightings of a 4-year-old girl's snowsuit near the Mistassibi river. She fell into the waters on Dec. 23. (SQ) Quebec provincial police are asking the public to report any sightings of a 4-year-old girl's snowsuit near the Mistassibi river. She fell into the waters on Dec. 23. (SQ)

    The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) search for a four-year-old girl who fell into the Mistassibi River in the Saguenay--Lac-Saint-Jean region of Quebec has entered its seventh day.

    The search team is being scaled back, but two police officers remain on the ground at strategic observation points.

    Watercraft patrols, as well as helicopter and drone air searches have been completed.

    On Dec. 22, the little girl was sledding with her mother in Dolbeau-Mistassini near a riverbank off Highway 169.

    Police say while sledding, the child was unable to stop and slipped through a guardrail into the river.

    With the family's consent, provincial police have released a photo of the girl's clothing at the time of her disappearance.

    They are asking riverside residents and anyone near the river to contact police if they see any clothing resembling her multicoloured winter coat and blue snow pants.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 28, 2023. 

