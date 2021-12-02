MONTREAL -- Authorities confirmed Thursday a loud banging noise which brought armed police officers into a Quebec school was made by a collapsed piece of scaffold, not gunfire.

The scaffold buckled in the arts pavilion area at Université du Québec à Chicoutimi (UQAC), sending staff and students into lockdown as Saguenay police carrying assault-style weapons patrolled the halls. About 20 emergency vehicles were on the scene.

-- This report was first published by The Canadian Press in French on Dec. 2, 2021.