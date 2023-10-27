Say it ain't SNOW! Temperatures set to drop this weekend, with flurries in Montreal

After a stretch of warm weather that saw daytime highs in the upper teens, temperatures are expected to drop this weekend -- and colder air could mean the first flurries of the season for southwestern Quebec.

Montrealers were given a treat this week, seeing a daytime high of 19 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and 18 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

The normal daytime high for this time in October is about 10 degrees Celsius, with overnight lows around one or two degrees Celsius.

#Winter making an appearance in the West while temps surge in the East! 😳@CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/L9MOqXemH4 — Lori Graham (@LGrahamCTV) October 25, 2023

The overnight low Thursday night stayed high at 15 degrees Celsius, and the projected high for Friday afternoon is expected to be 19 degrees Celsius.

High temperatures across Quebec for Oct. 27, 2023.

But big changes could be on the way.

A cold front moving through on Saturday is expected to bring a few showers in the morning, followed by clearing skies in the afternoon.

The forecast for Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 in Quebec.

While early morning temperatures on Saturday should be warm, at around 18 degrees Celsius, temperatures are expected to drop as the skies clear out and winds shift to the northwest.

The 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. day planner for Oct. 28, 2023 in Montreal.

Sunday could feature cloudy skies and below-average temperatures.

Montreal could see its first flurries of the season Sunday night into Monday.

Futurecast for Montreal on Oct. 27, 2023.

At this point, trick-or-treaters are expected to be treated to sunny conditions and dry weather.

However, temperatures will be running cool, with a high of only six degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Seven-day forecast starting Oct. 27, 2023.