Published Monday, November 26, 2018 8:42PM EST
Unionized SAQ employees will take part in another strike day on Thursday while the group holds a protest in Quebec City.
The union, affiliated to the CSN, is calling for an emergency meeting with Finance Minister Éric Girard, but no date has been set so far.
The 5,500 employees have been demanding better working conditions since their contract ended in March 2017.
Right now, roughly 70 percent of all SAQ employees are part time.
The union said earlier this month that a deal is close to being reached, but now the union says there is still an impasse on the wage issue.
If a resolution isn’t found soon, they said that Quebecers should expect 15 more strike days.
- With files from La Presse Canadienne
