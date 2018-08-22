Featured Video
SAQ workers hold second one-day strike
Stickers cover the entrance to an SAQ outlet as liquor store employees go on strike to press lagging contract negotiations, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in St. Marthe-sur-le-Lac Que.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, August 22, 2018 11:34AM EDT
Employees of Quebec’s liquor commission held the second day of a six-day strike mandate on Wednesday.
The 5,500 unionized SAQ employees previously held a one-day strike on July 17.
The strikers plan on protesting outside the Montreal offices of Premier Philippe Couillard. Couillard had previously said he doesn’t plan on interfering in negotiations with the workers.
Strikers will also demonstrate in front of the officers of Quebec’s finance minister and treasury board.
On Tuesday, union president Katia Lelievre said they would strike in front of Couillard’s office because he’s “the real boss” of the SAQ.
Couillard refuted that argument, saying the SAQ is managed by an independent board of commissioners.