

The Canadian Press





Employees of Quebec’s liquor commission held the second day of a six-day strike mandate on Wednesday.

The 5,500 unionized SAQ employees previously held a one-day strike on July 17.

The strikers plan on protesting outside the Montreal offices of Premier Philippe Couillard. Couillard had previously said he doesn’t plan on interfering in negotiations with the workers.

Strikers will also demonstrate in front of the officers of Quebec’s finance minister and treasury board.

On Tuesday, union president Katia Lelievre said they would strike in front of Couillard’s office because he’s “the real boss” of the SAQ.

Couillard refuted that argument, saying the SAQ is managed by an independent board of commissioners.