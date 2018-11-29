Featured Video
SAQ workers could hold 10th one-day strike on Thursday
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 29, 2018 7:24AM EST
Several branches of the SAQ could be closed on Thursday, with union members threatening to hold the latest in a series of one-day walkouts.
Up to 5,500 workers could take part in the strike, which would be the tenth since the beginning of the current labour strife. The SAQ’s unionized employees have been without a collective agreement since March 31, 2017.
In September, 96 per cent of union members voted in favour of banking 18 strike dates, to be used at the discretion of the union.
The last strike days were held on Nov. 16 to 18. SAQ branches were able to remain open over that period as executives manned the stores.
The union members are expected to gather for a march in Quebec City on Thursday, with those working in more remote areas of Quebec holding their own strike events.
