MONTREAL -- Quebec's liquor board, the Societe des alcools du Quebec (SAQ), is putting $45.8 million into expand its Montreal distribution centre, where it wishes to implement an automated system for managing orders.

The Crown corporation said in a statement Wednesday that this will be the largest investment in its infrastructure in about two decades. It will add approximately 200,000 feet of floor space to its facilities. However, the full cost of the project has yet to be determined.

The distribution centre is located in the Montreal borough of Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, at the foot of the Jacques Cartier Bridge.

The SAQ said that the automation will not lead to job losses, since "sales growth for the next few years" should allow it to maintain current levels.

Training will be offered to some employees, it said.

In the coming weeks, the SAQ will launch a call for tenders in order to allow the expansion project to begin next year at the latest. The company plans to launch the new order preparation system in 2024.

The SAQ said the modernization of its facilities will allow it to consolidate by locating activities in a single site, to improve the product offering on its website and to offer 24-hour delivery of orders.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2021.