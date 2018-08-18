The day before the election campaign kicks off, SAQ employees will be going on strike.

Wednesday will be the second of six planned strike days.

The union says it's taking a different strategy this time - giving customers a heads up in advance. 

On July 17th, workers walked off the job without warning.

The union is in negotiations for a new contract, and says the main contention points are scheduling and part-time work. 

It's calling on the government to intervene and force the SAQ to settle with its employees. 