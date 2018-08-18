Featured Video
SAQ employees will strike again on Wednesday
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, August 18, 2018 2:28PM EDT
The day before the election campaign kicks off, SAQ employees will be going on strike.
Wednesday will be the second of six planned strike days.
The union says it's taking a different strategy this time - giving customers a heads up in advance.
On July 17th, workers walked off the job without warning.
The union is in negotiations for a new contract, and says the main contention points are scheduling and part-time work.
It's calling on the government to intervene and force the SAQ to settle with its employees.
Latest Montreal News
- Concordia's youth forum a pre-election 'warm up' for party leaders
- City validates petition calling for public consultations on systemic racism
- Quebec will compensate taxi drivers up to $45,000 for Uber losses
- SAQ employees will strike again on Wednesday
- 'Rustic Oracle' explores MMIWG movement through a child's eyes