

CTV Montreal





The day before the election campaign kicks off, SAQ employees will be going on strike.

Wednesday will be the second of six planned strike days.

The union says it's taking a different strategy this time - giving customers a heads up in advance.

On July 17th, workers walked off the job without warning.

The union is in negotiations for a new contract, and says the main contention points are scheduling and part-time work.

It's calling on the government to intervene and force the SAQ to settle with its employees.