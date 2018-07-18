

CTV Montreal





Employees at liquor stores across Quebec are expected to return to work Wednesday following a one-day strike.

On Tuesday morning the unionized employees held the first of six days of job walkouts in a bid to pressure their employer.

They have not have a contract in more than a year, although negotiations took place on two days last week, and are scheduled to resume Thursday.

Union officials said their main beef is that the Crown corporation wants full-time employees with more seniority to work more evening and weekend shifts.

Currently more than half of full-time employees work at least one day on the weekend.

One third of SAQ employees work full-time, while two-thirds work part-time, and almost all part-time employees work weekend and evening shifts.