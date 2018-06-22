

The Canadian Press





Quebecers are facing the possibility of a dry St. Jean Baptiste holiday.

Employees of the Societe des Alcools du Quebec are threatening to strike on June 23, the day before the provincial holiday.

Roughly 5,500 employees of the SAQ’s 400 branches will vote on Friday on whether to hold a six-day strike.

Their collective agreement expired on March 31, 2017 and negotiations have been difficult, said union officials.