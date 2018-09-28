

The Canadian Press





Employees of SAQ stores and offices have a new 18-day strike mandate to be used at the opportune moment, their union revealed following a meeting in Montreal on Friday night.

The workers voted 86 percent in favour of the strike action.

They have been without a contract since March 31, 2017.

In a statement, Union president Katia Lelièvre explained that the most-recent round of negotiations failed to produce the desired changes.

According to the union, two main issues are the job insecurity for part-time workers, as well as compensation for employees overall.

Friday was the fifth day of strike for employees of SAQ stores and offices, who also went off the job for one day in July and August and two days in early September following a six-day June strike.

The Trade Union of Shop and Office Employees of the SAQ has 5,500 members.