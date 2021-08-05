MONTREAL -- A series of unfavourable factors have eaten into Saputo's profitability in the first quarter of its fiscal 2022.

The Montreal-based cheesemaker's net earnings fell 62.7 per cent to $53 million for the three-month period ending June 30. Total revenue was $3.5 billion, up 2.9 per cent, or $97 million.

Saputo attributed its difficulties to a series of factors.

It estimates that inflationary pressures on its inputs affected its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) by $23 million.

Fluctuations in the Canadian dollar had a negative impact of $179 million on revenues.

Saputo also claims to have experienced international supply difficulties. It also recorded a financial charge due to the expected increase in UK corporate taxes in 2023.

Despite these challenges, CEO and Chairman Lino Saputo says the company will succeed in generating organic EBITDA growth to $2.1 billion by fiscal 2025.

"We are moving forward with responsible pricing initiatives, and we are strongly focused on diversifying our business and increasing the profitability of our product offering, supported by our three recent acquisitions in the cheese substitutes, value-added ingredients and specialty cheese categories," he said in a statement.

The board of directors also adopted a 2.9 per cent increase in the quarterly dividend, from 17.5 cents per share to 18 cents.