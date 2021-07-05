MONTREAL -- Montreal-based dairy company Saputo announced Monday that it has signed an agreement to acquire British cheesemaker Wensleydale Dairy Products for $39 million.

Wensleydale operates two facilities in North Yorkshire and employs approximately 210 people.

The company makes a variety of specialty and regional cheeses.

Wensleydale sources milk from 40 local farms and uses its own ferment lactic acid to make cheeses that it then exports worldwide.

The deal, which is subject to regulatory requirements, is expected to close later this month.

Saputo is one of the world's largest dairy processors with operations in Canada, Australia, Argentina, the United States and the United Kingdom.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 5, 2021.