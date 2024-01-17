Sante Quebec CEO search gets underway
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé is expected to launch a call for candidates Wednesday to fill the position of president and CEO of the new Santé Québec agency.
Santé Québec was created when the province's health care reform Bill 15 was passed after the government invoked closure at the National Assembly last month.
The agency will also need to hire other members of its management team.
Dubé recently stated that the person who will head Santé Québec won't necessarily come from the province's health care network.
In the last few days, rumours have swirled about two potential candidates, both of whom do not work in the health care network.
Radio-Canada has reported that the CEO's annual salary will be $543,000, but the government has not confirmed that figure.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 17, 2024.
