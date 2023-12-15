Santa and his...truck... visit kids in Montreal's east end

Dashing through the snow on his truck decked out in lights, o'er fields goes Joe Francesconi laughing all the way...

It's been nine years since Joe Francesconi, the owner of Garage Premium in Montreal's Saint-Léonard borough, started dressing up as Santa Claus to bring a little cheer to those in his neighbourhood.

"We started just to have fun with a four-wheeler with lights, dressed up as Santa Claus to make people smile," he said. "It made me feel good; I got my son into it, my wife into it."

Since then, Francesconi's feel-good initiative has expanded to include gifts and food donated by local businesses.

In fact, he says people really started taking note of his attempts in making spirits bright during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"People couldn't go anywhere, and we passed by, we came around giving gifts and smiles in my truck to have some fun, to make the kids come outside," he said.

Over the years, Santa's truck has garnered a few sponsors, including Francesconi's own garage, as well as Mr. Puffs and Parasuco.

Thursday night, Father Christmas -- who speaks French, English and Italian -- and his elves set up Santa's workshop at Parc Don-Bosco in Montreal's Rivière-des-Prairies neighbourhood, the first stop on Francesconi's week-long expedition.

Francesconi says he doesn't plan to stop bringing Christmas cheer to the Montreal community any time soon, and would love to bring his sleigh truck ride to visit children and their families in hospitals.

CHECK OUT THE SCHEDULE HERE: