BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Goaltender Samuel Montembeault will goaltend for the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night against the Sabres in Buffalo.

This will be the only change to the Habs’ lineup.

This will be Montembeault's first official start with the team, who acquired him from the Florida Panthers in a trade on Oct. 2.

The 24-year-old Quebecer has 25 games of NHL experience. He has a 9-8-3 record with a 3.20 goals against average and .892 save percentage. His last NHL start was on March 1, 2020, when the Panthers lost 3-0 to the Calgary Flames.

The Habs opened their season with a 2-1 loss to the Maple Leafs on Wednesday in Toronto. Jake Allen was the starting goalie.

The Canadiens are without Carey Price, who has enrolled in the NHL Player Assistance Program of the NHL Players' Association.

The Sabres will be playing their first game of the 2021-22 season. Veteran Craig Anderson will be their starting goalie.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 14, 2021.