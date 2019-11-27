MONTREAL -- An undercover agent was used to flesh out a $10-million bribe offer to a key witness in the case of a former SNC-Lavalin executive on trial for fraud and corruption.

Sami Bebawi faces several charges stemming from the engineering giant's dealings in Libya, and the alleged payoff attempt was made to his former subordinate at the Montreal-based engineering giant, Riadh Ben Aissa.

The undercover agent, whose identity is subject to a publication ban, testified today he made contact beginning in October 2013 with Constantine Kyres, a lawyer representing Bebawi.

The agent, posing as a consultant, entered discussions with Kyres over a proposed payment in exchange for Ben Aissa changing his story about his financial dealings with Bebawi.

Ben Aissa has testified that he refused the offer received through his Swiss attorneys, choosing instead to alert Canadian authorities.

Jurors heard wiretap conversations of the consultant discussing the matter over the phone with Kyres at his law office in downtown Montreal.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov 27, 2019