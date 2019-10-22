MONTREAL – It was an emotional morning for Samantha Higgins’s family as they gave victim impact statements to the court Tuesday.

One by one, her relatives, including her mother, sister and grandfather, told the judge how much their lives have changed since her murder in July 2015.

Higgins’s body was found dismembered in Hinchinbrooke, a rural community in the Châteauguay Valley not far from the U.S. border.

“I never got to say, ‘good-bye’ to my daughter,” mother Vanessa Higgins told the court.

She added her life will never be the same and Samantha’s two young children will never have parents again.

Earlier this month, Higgins’s fiancé, Nicholas Fontanelli, pleaded guilty to the charge of second-degree murder in her death.

He said Tuesday that he was “very sorry,” had deep remorse for what he did and “wish it never happened.”

Typically a second-degree murder charge designates life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 to 25 years.

Both the Crown and defence have already stated they agree to a sentence of 17 years for Fontanelli.

The judge is expected to render his sentence around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story that will be updated.