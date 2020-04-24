MONTREAL -- Several cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at the Salvation Army's downtown Montreal Booth Centre.

On Friday, two more residents were diagnosed with the virus, bringing the total number of cases at the centre to six. A source close to the city's homeless services told CTV News the organization was slow to act, only implementing physical distancing measures after the first suspected case was detected on April 7.

Salvation Army spokesperson Brigitte St-Germain acknowledged there were delays in taking precautionary measures.

“They weren't confined on their floors. It's just after a few days that we decided to close every floor and every common area,” she said.

The decision to take steps such as barring residents from visiting other floors of the building and closing the cafeteria came a week after the provincial government placed restrictions on long-term care facilities with outbreaks and after most shelters had implement strict controls.

St-Germain said the shelter followed the rules set out by the public health authority.

“They always said we were doing everything okay,” she said.

The regional health authority said it is working with the Salvation Army to ensure proper steps are taken at the Booth Centre, which is home 130 residents. Some residents have been sent to the old Royal Victoria Hospital site due to a shortage of staff at the centre during the outbreak.

“The problem is the employees are afraid to come to work because of it,” said St-Germain. “For a few days, maybe up to a week, we had to work at 60 per cent of our staff.”

She added that the centre is actively recruiting more staff and volunteers and that meals are now being served on residents' floors and not in communal areas.