MONTREAL -- The Salvation Army is urging Canadians to stop dropping off donations outside thrift stores during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brigitte St-Germain, a spokesperson of the Salvation Army Booth Center in Montreal, hopes people keep their belongings at home until stores re-open.

“There’s no one at the store to bring the stuff inside, but a lot of people are still leaving things,” said St-Germain. “It’s generous, but at the moment, there isn’t anyone to pick up donations or even sort them.”

Currently, all Salvation Army thrift stores in Canada are closed due to public health restrictions.

"Although donations of gently-used clothing and household items cannot be accepted during the COVID-19 outbreak, they will be needed when Salvation Army thrift stores and donor welcome centres are able to reopen," said Lt-Colonel John P. Murray, territorial secretary for communications in a press release.

Besides causing a health hazard, leaving donations unattended could become wasteful.

“If you leave stuff outside with this weather, you never know... maybe some of the stuff won’t be good anymore,” said St-Germain.

Until the health measures are lifted, the Booth Center staff have sealed off bins and put up yellow tape to discourage people from placing donations nearby.