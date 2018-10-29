Featured Video
Salut! Salut! New book pays tribute to Jean Lapierre
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, October 29, 2018 2:17PM EDT
Journalist Marianne White has authored a new book that’s a tribute to Quebec political analyst Jean Lapierre.
Called ‘Salut, salut! Jean Lapierre, un homme du peuple’ the book chronicles the life of this bon vivant, born organizer and force of personality.
