Advertisement
Salami sold in Quebec recalled for allergen issue
Published Saturday, October 23, 2021 9:18AM EDT
Charcuterie Fortin brand salami is being recalled for not indicating that it contains wheat, a potential allergen, on the label. (Image source: Canadian Food Inspection Agency)
Share:
MONTREAL -- A salami sold in Quebec grocery stores is being recalled because its label doesn't warn people of a potential allergen: wheat.
The recall was issued by the company early Saturday morning.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning people with wheat allergies, celiac disease, or or other gluten-related health issues should not eat Charcuterie Fortin Brand Salami.
The affected salami was sold in 175 g units, with a best-before date of Nov. 13, 2021.