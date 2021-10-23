MONTREAL -- A salami sold in Quebec grocery stores is being recalled because its label doesn't warn people of a potential allergen: wheat.

The recall was issued by the company early Saturday morning.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning people with wheat allergies, celiac disease, or or other gluten-related health issues should not eat Charcuterie Fortin Brand Salami.

The affected salami was sold in 175 g units, with a best-before date of Nov. 13, 2021.