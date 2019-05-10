

CTV Montreal





The town of Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac will get its dike rebuilt, the Quebec government announced Friday afternoon.

Flooded by Lake Deux-Montagnes two weeks ago, the town will see the dike upgraded to higher safety standards by next spring.

“Today, we want to make it clear to the local population that we agree with them: the dike plays a crucial role in flood protection in the town of Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac and it can be rebuilt as soon as possible,” said of Public Safety Minister Geneviève Guilbault, in a statement.

Two weeks ago, 6,000 of the town's residents had to flee because a dike failed, surrounding homes with water up to two metres high. About 2,500 buildings were flooded.



Mayor Sonia Paulus had been lobbying for the government to rebuild the dike, and said she was pleased with the province's decision.



"This announcement represents for our administration, but especially for our population, a major step forward to secure our territory. Many residents will be relieved to hear this great news. I sincerely thank the Quebec government for acting diligently on this issue," she said in a statement.

The dike was built in 1970 to protect the city from flooding, and has a total length of more than 5.4 kilometres.

More to come.