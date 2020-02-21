MONTREAL -- Sainte-Justine Hospital has dismissed an employee who viewed the medical records of 344 patients, including those of other employees, without professional justification.

The employee was working in a clinical area at the Centre hospitalier universitaire Sainte-Justine (CHU Sainte-Justine), according to a news release issued by the hospital Friday.

An internal investigation shows the former employee did not copy, save or share the medical records, and the hospital says its computer systems were not compromised as the software does not allow any printing or exporting of personal data.

The CHU Sainte-Justine has filed a complaint with Montreal police.

"CHU Sainte-Justine condemns this isolated act by an employee and understands that such a violation may be worrying for patients and their families," the hospital said.

The hospital centre adds every employee signs a confidentiality agreement when they are hired.

"However, in light of this isolated event, CHU Sainte-Justine will tighten its monitoring system further," the hospital stated.

All affected patients will be contacted individually. Patients can call 1-877-675-4992 with any related questions.