

Kevin Gould, CTV Montreal





In a non-binding referendum, the citizens of of Saint-Roch-de-l'Achigan have voted against building an airfield in their town.

However Transport Canada is still evaluating the project and is expected to make a final recommendation next month.

Ninety-six percent of votes cast in Sunday's referendum opposed the project. Just over half of residents in the town of 5,000 took part.

The mayor of Saint-Roch-de-l'Achigan, Yves Prud'homme, pushed for a referendum when the town's council refused to take a position on the matter.

The project was proposed by Aerodrome SRA, which wanted to build a new airstrip after the closure of the aerodrome in neighbouring Mascouche in 2016.

It noted the airfield would likely employ 75 people full-time and about the same number of people on a part-time basis.

The group's proposal included buying farmland and turned it into a small airport, noting that about 32,000 pilots would take off and land there each year.

Aerodrome SRA submitted its proposal to Federal Minister Marc Garneau earlier this month.

Garneau is expected to make his decision about the airfield early in September.