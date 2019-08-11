

The Canadian Press





The citizens of Saint-Roch-de-l'Achigan in the Lanaudiere region will vote on the proposed airfield project in their municipality Sunday.

Opponents of the project argue that the airfield will affect the quality of life, the environment, and the economy of the region.

When travelling in the Saint-Roch-de-l'Achigan sector, it's hard not to notice the huge signs on Highway 25 that ask the federal government to reject the proposed airfield. The 'Coalition SRA' group, which has posted these posters, is trying to mobilize citizens in the run-up to federal elections.

Spokesperson Sébastien Marcil called it a botched and unacceptable project.

"This is moving one of the busiest airfields in Canada. In Mascouche, 30,000 planes were taking off or landing every year, which is unacceptable for a small municipality of 5,000 people," he told Canadian Press.

Marcil argues that the proponents did not submit impact, acoustic, environmental, or economic studies concerning the project.

The proponent, Aerodrome SRA, wishes to relocate the Mascouche aerodrome, which closed in 2016.

In an interview with The Canadian Press, Alexandre Caron, owner of Camping Horizon, said he feared for the tranquillity of its customers because of the noise nuisance.

"People enjoy my campsite from June to September, this is the time when this airport will operate at maximum capacity," he said. "It's like having a lawnmower over your head all day long. It's going to have a direct impact on my business."

Saint-Roch-de-l'Achigan Mayor Yves Prud'homme spearheaded Sunday's referendum.

He said the city council decided not to take a position on the subject.

"Our responsibility is to represent the citizens. The municipality will be the spokesperson of the citizens to the Minister of Transport, regardless of the outcome of the referendum,'' he said.

According to the mayor, Federal Minister Marc Garneau is expected to decide on the project by the beginning of September.

Even though he says his administration is neutral on the issue, Yves Prud'homme described the work of the aerodrome promoters as 'botched.'

"Normally, when you put forward a similar project, you have to work in partnership with the citizens," he said. "We must sit down with the representatives of the municipality."

For its part, the Union of Agricultural Producers (UPA) denounces the consequences of such a project in a largely agricultural region.

"It will involve paving high-quality land, which has been cultivated for decades for gardening and fielding crops," read in a statement issued by the UPA.

In an online document, project proponents indicate that the 357,000-square-meter airfield site will become a centre of attraction for the development of mechanical, electrical and avionics maintenance companies and that the project will create "high-tech, high-paying jobs."

The same document also argues that the former Mascouche airport employed 75 full-time and 70 part-time positions.

The Canadian Press attempted to contact the promoters of SRA Aerodrome, but did not receive a response from them.

The results of the referendum will be announced around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, at Camping Horizon in Saint-Roch-de-l'Achigan.

The referendum is not binding, so Minister Garneau will have the last word.