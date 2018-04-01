

The Canadian Press





A violent fire in a triplex caused a serious injury early Sunday morning in Saint-Pie, near Saint-Hyacinthe, in Montérégie.

A man suffered serious burns, but we would not fear for his life.

The cause of the incident is unknown, but an explosion was allegedly heard before the start of the fire.

The fire, which broke out around 4:30am, necessitated a quick evacuation of the building.

It was ultimately destroyed in the blaze. An adjacent triplex was also damaged by flames. .

Several other surrounding residences were evacuated.

The flames threatened to spread due to strong winds, but firefighters managed to control the situation.