Saint-Michel Metro station to reopen Monday

The Saint-Michel Metro station on the Blue line is slated to reopen at 10 a.m. Monday, according to the Société de transport de Montréal (STM).

The station was first closed on Oct. 3 so work could be carried out on the main staircase because two beams, located just above the tracks, were severely deteriorated.

“The work involved installing posts to support the base of the girders, as well as steel reinforcement plates bolted to the girders,” the STM notes. “The lining work will follow, adding reinforced steel and a concrete overlay to strengthen the beams.”

The STM says the area is now safe for commuters, and the shuttle bus service that was set up to compensate for the closure will be suspended as of 11 a.m.

The station’s main kiosk will remain closed until spring 2025 as part of refurbishment work that started last March.