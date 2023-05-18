Saint-Leonard restaurant targeted by arson attack twice in a row
For the second time in two days, a commercial establishment in Montreal's Saint-Léonard borough was targeted by an arson attack.
Montreal police were called to a restaurant on Langelier and Lavoisier Boulevards around 4 a.m., where witnesses reported seeing multiple suspects light fire to the building. The suspects reported fled before officers arrived.
Police said several incendiary objects were found on the scene -- just like the fire that occurred some 24 hours earlier at the same location.
No arrests have been made and no injuries were reported. The building suffered minor damage.
The investigation is ongoing.
With files from The Canadian Press.
